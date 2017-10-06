Other HD seem to be ok - this HD will boot up ok in a compaq PC.
Using Powerquest Drive Image 2002.
To get round the proble - tried putting image on a smaller HD - Used partition magic to change bootable partition to 8GB (from 19.2) created a new image from this. Tried on a 9GB drive and original drive - Error for both is the same -
On boot up get "disk read error occured" Press Ctrl+Alt+del to restart
Swapped out IDE cable - same errors reported
Motherboard is Intel Type DB4 SHV
Original HD - Maxtor 541DX 20Gb Ultra/ATA 100
tested HD - Seagate ST38410A 8.4Gb
try booting up from a dos disk and running FDISK... Ensure that partition is Active...
What OS are you imaging? Remove the jumper from back of the drive and try again. Make sure the drive cable is plugged into the primary ide CONNECTOR, not the secondary.
tried already with/without jumpers (cable select and master)and on both primary and secondary ide. Currently back on primary
Recently did an image copy to a new 80G hard drive, checked that all was the same it was fine but would not boot up.
Boot up on a win98 bootable floppy and type in
FDISK /MBR and try it again.
Mine worked first time. !!
P.S. make sure fdisk is on the floppy !
It seem like the BIOS confused with which Hard disk you are using. If you image the 80GB of the same PC, all you have to do go to the BIOS and select AUTO DETECT HARD DISK (should pick 80GB HDD) save the setting then restart the PC. it should work or at least pass the POST - able to manually reload O/S and software yourself. Good luck.
CARE: make sure you have done something similar before because wrong BIOS setting can kill your PC completely.
thanks - but I didnt use an 80GB at all - that was one of the posters! One disk already set to auto in BIOS. BIOS reports it as Maxtor 20GB correctly
Image drive not recognised
I have re-imaged the drive back to as it would of been when the Pc was first rolled out. Re-installed the HD. When the PC now boots up all I get is a flashing curser on the LHS of the screen.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.