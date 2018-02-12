Search

Image Tool for the following criteria?

By steven_v_brown ·
Does Microsoft have a product that has the following capabilities?
(Listed in order of importance)

? Allow layered: (Like AutoCad layers that can be turned on an off)
o Annotations
o ?Rubber Stamps? (I.e.: Finished, Approved, Rejected, etc?),
o Links,
o Highlights (I.e.: High light areas in question)
o Document Inserts (Excel, Word, Jpg, etc),
o The ability to ?Hook? the above options to an existing position of an image document.
o etc.
? Import multiple graphical formats into SQL Binary/Image field (via streaming).
? Export multiple graphical formats from SQL Binary/Image field (via streaming).
? Merge multiple image formats into one document. (Merge Docs)
? Separate single image format into multiple image formats. (Burst Docs)
? Send to multiple defined destinations.

Any recommendations?

