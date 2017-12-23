Incomplete exchange tasks

Make sure that you have the Exchange System Management tools installed on the system you are using to administer Exchange.
If the tools are installed on the system, this is a rights issue and you will need the following permissions to administer Exchange:
Create Mailbox
To successfully apply the Create Mailbox task to a user, the user account must have the Exchange View-only Administrator role in Exchange System Manager, and must have Write permissions to the following attributes on the user object:
autoReplyMessage
adminDisplayName
displayName
dLMemDefault
homeMDB (Exchange Mailbox Store)
homeMTA
legacyExchangeDN
mail
mailNickname
mAPIRecipient
mDBUseDefaults
msExchADCGlobalNames
msExchControllingZone
msExchFBURL
msExchHideFromAddressLists
msExchHomeServerName (Exchange Home Server)
msExchMailboxGuid
msExchMailboxSecurityDescriptor
msExchPoliciesExcluded
msExchPoliciesIncluded
msExchResourceGUID
msExchUserAccountControl
proxyAddresses
quotaNotificationStyle
quotaNotificationSchedule
showInAddressBook
targetAddress
textEncodedORAddress
To apply the Delete Mailbox task to a user, the user account must have the Exchange View-only Administrator role in Exchange System Manager, and must have Write permissions to the following attributes on the user object:
adminDisplayName
altRecipient
authOrig
autoReplyMessage
deletedItemFlags
delivContLength
deliverAndRedirect
displayNamePrintable
dLMemDefault
dLMemRejectPerms
dLMemSubmitPerms
extensionAttribute1
extensionAttribute2
extensionAttribute3
extensionAttribute4
extensionAttribute5
extensionAttribute6
extensionAttribute7
extensionAttribute8
extensionAttribute9
extensionAttribute10
extensionAttribute11
extensionAttribute12
extensionAttribute13
extensionAttribute14
extensionAttribute15
folderPathname
garbageCollPeriod
hideDLMembership
homeMDB (Exchange Mailbox Store)
homeMTA
internetEncoding
legacyExchangeDN
mail
mailNickname
mAPIRecipient
mDBOverHardQuotaLimit
mDBOverQuotaLimit
mDBUseDefaults
mDBStorageQuota
msExchADCGlobalNames
msExchControllingZone
msExchExpansionServerName
msExchFBURL
msExchHideFromAddressLists
msExchHomeServerName (Exchange Home Server)
msExchMailboxGuid
msExchMailboxSecurityDescriptor
msExchPoliciesIncluded
msExchPoliciesExcluded
msExchRecipLimit
msExchResourceGUID
oOFReplyToOriginator
protocolSettings
proxyAddresses
publicDelegates
quotaNotificationSchedule
quotaNotificationStyle
reportToOriginator
reportToOwner
securityProtocol
showInAddressBook
submissionContLength
targetAddress
textEncodedORAddress
unauthOrig
The attributes that you must use to apply the Delete Mailbox task to a user in Exchange 2000 Server have changed in a hotfix that was implemented after Exchange 2000 Server Service Pack 3 (SP3) was released.
To apply the Move Mailbox task, the user account must have the Exchange Administrator role in Exchange System Manager and must have Write access to the Mapisvc.inf file on the computer where you use the Active Directory Users and Computers snap-in to perform the Move Mailbox task. Additionally, the user account must have Write permissions to the following attributes on the user object:
homeMDB (Write Exchange Mailbox Store)
homeMTA
msExchHomeServerName (Write Exchange Home Server)
targetAddress
Note You may have to restart your computer for the permissions to take effect on the Mapisvc.inf file. You set these permissions in AD users and Computers in the security of a user. In AD users and Computers, click the Advanced tab, and then you can view and edit the object properties and the values.
Enable or Disable Instant Messaging
To either enable or disable a user's Instant Messaging service, the user account must have the Exchange View-only Administrator role in Exchange System Manager, and Write permissions to the following attributes on the user object:
msExchIMAddress
msExchIMMetaPhysicalURL
msExchIMPhysicalURL
msExchIMVirtualServer
msExchIMACL
I dont know why I am experiencing this difficulty with only a small percentage of my users. In the past, just deleting and recreating the affected user accounts usually resolved the problem, but i do not wish to do this anymore as it does not explain why the user accounts were affected in the first place.
Incomplete exchange tasks
Any idea why this is happenning for some users and not others.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.