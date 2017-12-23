Search

Insert pages in squence Adobe 6.0.5 Professional

By douglashead ·
G'day,
I've had a user come to me about inserting multiple pages into PDF documents. Generally she has about 50 documents to put into one, her standard procedure was to open up the initial picture (just 1 page) then insert the next few pages, and they would be inserted correctly. However after doing a repair on the machine, and repair on Adobe, when the pages are inserted they are inserted out of order. When I select to insert pages 2, 3 and 4, in the insert dialogue box it says it will insert pages 4, 2 and 3. When it does the insert the pages are usually in this order, or another order. Documents are named in a sequential order ie. Document 1, Document 2, Document 3 etc. If anyone has seen this or knows what may be the cause it would be greatly appreciated!
Many thanks in advance

Doug

