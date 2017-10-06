Install RTL8029 in DOS under Lantastic
you have attempted to load the NDIS2 drivers available on the realtek website, yes? but it won't see the card? you are watching the drivers try to load and what is the error?
maybe you have a interrupt or iobase conflict. go over the devices installed on the machine and come up with an interrupt and iobase that you feel sure are available.
download and run the setup utility for that card, also available on www.realtek.com.tw/downloads (just google RTL8029 to get almost immediately to the place to get the setup utility)
set the card manually to the iobase and the interrupt you picked out.
try setting the card to 10MB half duplex (instead of auto). turn off the boot prom... try running the diagnostics in the setup utility.
if the setuputility won't find the card, you have a bad card or a bad slot. can you try another. check BIOS settngs, make sure the interrrupt you picked is not 'reserved' or assigned to any particular pci slots...
Install RTL8029 in DOS under Lantastic
make sure the ndis2 driver is configured for iobase and interrupt you picked...
Install RTL8029 in DOS under Lantastic
This question was closed by the author
Install RTL8029 in DOS under Lantastic
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.