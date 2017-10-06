Search

Install RTL8029 in DOS under Lantastic

By Choltan49
Does anyone have any information on how to install a Realtek RTL8029 PCI NIC in an ASUS P2B-B mb running DOS and Lantastic? I've tried everything I can think of and the NIC is not even being recognized as being installed. Using an ISA slot is not an option. Both are already being used. Any assistance with this problem would be very much appreciated.

by sgt_shultz In reply to Install RTL8029 in DOS un ...

you have attempted to load the NDIS2 drivers available on the realtek website, yes? but it won't see the card? you are watching the drivers try to load and what is the error?
maybe you have a interrupt or iobase conflict. go over the devices installed on the machine and come up with an interrupt and iobase that you feel sure are available.
download and run the setup utility for that card, also available on www.realtek.com.tw/downloads (just google RTL8029 to get almost immediately to the place to get the setup utility)
set the card manually to the iobase and the interrupt you picked out.
try setting the card to 10MB half duplex (instead of auto). turn off the boot prom... try running the diagnostics in the setup utility.
if the setuputility won't find the card, you have a bad card or a bad slot. can you try another. check BIOS settngs, make sure the interrrupt you picked is not 'reserved' or assigned to any particular pci slots...

by sgt_shultz In reply to Install RTL8029 in DOS un ...

make sure the ndis2 driver is configured for iobase and interrupt you picked...

by Choltan49 In reply to Install RTL8029 in DOS un ...

by Choltan49 In reply to Install RTL8029 in DOS un ...

This question was closed by the author

