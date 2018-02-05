Installing w2k on a HP Brio PC
It sounds like you have a hardware conflict. Win2k doesn't like some part of your hardware. I'd remove all unnecessary cards ie. network/sound/modem and then try the install. If it continues, you may want to swap out your video card or memory.
good luck
Hi
I was poking around on HP for a Brio I found on eBay to see what it was, how much, etc. While doing that, there were several places where they discussed Win 2K on a Brio. Some had been tested, some not and some < 400 as I remember, wern't going to be so ... Check the HP Web Site using your specific model.
