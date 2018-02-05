Search

Installing w2k on a HP Brio PC

I have a ho Brio Pc with 128 PC and updated the bios . I can not load win 2k pro on it, during install at one point it will reboot and restart install seqence. Some times it occours durring detecting hardware.. I have beed able to insatll win 98 andnt 4 wkst and server but not w2k.. please help thanks

Installing w2k on a HP Brio PC

It sounds like you have a hardware conflict. Win2k doesn't like some part of your hardware. I'd remove all unnecessary cards ie. network/sound/modem and then try the install. If it continues, you may want to swap out your video card or memory.
Installing w2k on a HP Brio PC

Installing w2k on a HP Brio PC

Hi

I was poking around on HP for a Brio I found on eBay to see what it was, how much, etc. While doing that, there were several places where they discussed Win 2K on a Brio. Some had been tested, some not and some < 400 as I remember, wern't going to be so ... Check the HP Web Site using your specific model.

Installing w2k on a HP Brio PC

Installing w2k on a HP Brio PC

