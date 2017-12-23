Search

Interdev -- unable to connect wed server

By mukesh_bang ·
The system having win2k professional , IIS is not working as when we open project from interdev (visual studio 6.0) we are getting the error as "unable to connect web server http://servername" ,I have Uninstall & then reinstall IIS again still the same problem.
please help me.
thanks
mukesh

