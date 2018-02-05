Accompat.txt is a text file in your Temp folder and needs to be deleted. Right click IE's icon and go to Properties. In that dialog click the "Delete Cookies" button then click OK. Then click "Delete Files" and then check "Delete all offline content" click OK.
Now boot into Safe Mode and then go to Start > Run and type "cleanmgr", sans quotes, click OK. In that dialog put check marks in everything. Click Yes then click OK. Reboot your machine and then try IE again.
Hi
Another option you may want to try is to open Control Panel>Add/Remove Programs, double-click Internet Explorer and choose to repair the installation.
Also, if that does not work, try reinstalling I.E.
And, if you are still having problems run a system file check: Start>Run and type
sfc /scannow
then click OK. You should also check for viruses and spyware/adware as these can have a negative impact on I.E.
Good luck
tried this also didn't work , also when i try and reinstall IE
it tells me it can't because it has a newer version already on the computer, don't you just love windows
First of all, what operating system are you running?
Secondly, are you running an anti-virus?
Thirdly, do you have any anti-spyware software?
Fourth, what have you done as far as attempting repairs on it?
I've got hundreds of different answers for you that depend on those four things.
If you could narrow it down by answering those, I could tell you how to fix it immediately.
The computer is running XP PRO SERVICE Pack2 ,Nortons 2005 Antivirus and firewall premium edition all up to date , no spyware software, and i'm looking for help here in the repairs department , so far we have tried the ones suggested above
From what you've told me, it seems as if you've got several different people working on the machine - that could be part of the issue, relating to what user rights each person has. It is possible, that someone with admin rights, went into the local security policy settings and established software restriction policies, thinking that this would be a way to prevent specific users from "browsing the net" while working. If this is the case, which I doubt anyone would admit to if you were to ask them, you need to remove the restrictions set in that policy.
Do the following, just to check the settings:
Click the START button, go to Control Panel (if the background is blue, and there are only a few choices, click "Switch To Classic View" at the top left of the window), Double-Click Administrative Tools, Double-click "Local Security Policy", when that window opens, you'll see a list of things on your left. The second-to-last one are the Software Restriction Policies. All you need to do is click once on the "folder" in front of the words, and look in the right pane. If it says "No Software Restriction Policies Defined", then there are a few other things you should try. I don't know how many characters I've typed, but there is a limit - so all I will say from here is that if there are no restrictions set, GET FIREFOX. :)
That will solve all your problems. *ducks from the keyboard the Microsoft guys over ---> there just threw at me*
Internet Explorer
Internet Explorer icon , an error message comes
up with unable to execute , and shows the new box for sending error messages to Microsoft
under tech button it says something about a file in the users directory and the file is not there file name (appcompat.txt) my hopeis someone knows what this error is , IE is unable to work
