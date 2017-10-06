Internet Explorer 6 is defective.

I beleive you have to run something called IE eradicator and then reinstall IE 6. You can get it from this website. http://www.litepc.com/ieradicator.html
As ieradicator eradicated something other than IE, I am not at all happy about this suggestion.
How to Uninstall Internet Explorer 6
Use the following steps to uninstall Internet Explorer 6 from a computer that is running Windows 98, Windows 98 Second Edition, Windows NT 4.0, Windows 2000, or Windows Me.
NOTE: You must have administrative privileges to install and uninstall Internet Explorer 6 in Windows NT and Windows 2000. This includes having administrative privileges the first time you start your computer after you install or uninstall Internet Explorer 6. 1. Click Start, point to Settings, click Control Panel, and then double-click Add/Remove Programs.
2. On the Install/Uninstall tab, click Microsoft Internet Explorer 6 and Internet Tools in the list of installed programs, and then click Add/Remove.
NOTE: Internet Explorer is not listed in the Add/Remove Programs tool if you delete the uninstall (or backup) information for the previous version of Internet Explorer. In Windows 2000, installing a service pack also removes Internet Explorer from the Add/Remove Programs tool (but uninstalling the service pack restores Internet Explorer to the Add/Remove Programs tool). For additional information, click the article number below to view the article in the Microsoft Knowledge Base:
277624 (http://support.microsoft.com/kb/277624/EN-US/) Updated Versions of Internet Explorer Not Listed in Add/Remove Programs
3. Click Restore the previous Windows configuration (or click Advanced to specify any additional components you want to remove), and then click OK.
4. The Internet Explorer 6 and Internet Tools Setup dialog box appears. This portion of Setup is referred to as Maintenance mode. When Setup starts, click OK to restore the previous version of Internet Explorer and shared components.
5. You are prompted to verify that you want to restore the previous version. Click Yes to start the uninstallation process. When the uninstallation process finishes, click Restart Windows when you are prompted to do so.
As my question stated 98 SE, I have no idea why you told me all this stuff about Windows 2000. The link you included only referred to Windows 2000.
Internet Explorer 6 is defective.
When I try to open IE 6 I get a message:
"Buffer overrun detected which has corrupted the program's internal state. Program will be terminated" or words to that effect.
In Add/Remove Programs the only options available are: "Add a component" and "Repair Internet Explorer." It does not self-repair. The option: "Resore the previous Windows configuration" is greyed out.
My version of IE 6 was I believe installed as part of AOL 7. AOL works fine, but IE by itself won't work.
I have tried installing IE 6 (from the AOL broadband installation disc) over the existing installation but nothing happens. I guess the program senses that a full version of the program is already in place.
I was wondering what would happen if I deleted the IE directory and then tried to reinstal it from the disc. Would it overwrite any Windows system files that are associated with IE and make a complete fresh installation?
Any suggestions will be most welcome.
