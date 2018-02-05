Internet Explorer 6 Windows Sizing
Instead of using the default icon on the desktop to open IE which if you right click it, it gives you the properties dialog box that you would see in the Control Panel applet. You can delete that icon if you're ok with going to the control panel ortools from w\in IE. Create a new shortcut on the desktop for IE--browse to the path of the program. Once created, right click the shortcut and select the last option from the context menu which is Properties. Then go to the 2nd tab titled Shortcut and Choose Maximized in the Run dialog box. Bye!
Internet Explorer 6 Windows Sizing
There are other ways to do this through the registry editor or by some slash thing from the run command, but this works fine as well without having to go through the start menu each time or editing the registry.
Internet Explorer 6 Windows Sizing
Since I installed IE6, windows tend to appear in small window sizes, which I then have to expand.
I know there probably is an easy way to setup IE6 to open all windows in maximize size, but I can't lay my finger on it.
Any suggestions?
thanks
gilles mailhiot
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.