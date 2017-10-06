Go to the control panel and Internet Options
Use the Delete Files button to remove the temp internet files.
Then try your web site again.
That's what works for me.
Are you running the Aureate Radiate program on your computer? This program is AdWare/Spyware, and come sbundled with a lot of freeware/shareware programs. If you uninstall/remove the program the error will go away. Use Spybot Search & Destroy and/or AdAware to remove this program.
More info on microsoft website at
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;259684&Product=ie600#appliesto
Chris
SYMPTOMS
After you install Microsoft Internet Explorer 5.5, you may receive the following error messages: On a computer running either Microsoft Windows 95 or Microsoft Windows 98:
This program has performed an illegal operation and will be shut down. If the problem persists, contact the program vendor.
If you click Details, you receive one of the following error messages:
IExplore Caused an Invalid Page Fault in Module Mshtml.dll
-or-
IExplore Caused an Invalid Page Fault in Module Kernel32.dll
On a computer running Windows Millennium Edition (Me):
IExplore has caused an error in Mshtml.dll
IExplore will now close.
If you continue experiencing problems,
try restarting your computer.
-or-
IExplore has caused an error in Kernel32.dll
IExplore will now close.
If you continue experiencing problems,
try restarting your computer.
To view the details, press ALT+D, or view the Faultlog.txt file in the Windows folder.
CAUSE
This behavior occurs if you are running Gator software by Gator.com 2000.
RESOLUTION
To resolve this issue, uninstall Gator:
Click Start, point to Settings, and then click Control Panel.
Click Add/Remove Programs.
Click Remove to uninstall Gator software.
Internet explorer 6.0
The internet explorer closes when you click ok.
Windows ME
Compaq presario 5000
106mb ram
s3 pro savage onboard graphics card
Funny it only does it on some web pages.
Any ideas
Regards Peter
