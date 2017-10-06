INternet explorer registry problem

In Internet Explorer, go to Tools; Internet Options. on the Advanced tab, remove the checkmark for "Reuse windows for launching shortcuts. Click "Apply" then "Okay". IE should now open a new window whenever you open it from the quick launch or a shortcut on your destop.
thx guys. these i have already done myself before asking you techies here. the box is unchecked. and it still persisted. reset it all to default and the problem is still there. so i feel it's alot more than just a few tweaks here and there
Here's the problem - Internet Explorer seems to have decided that the home page About:blank is what will greet you every time you open a new browser window. You try to change it back but either your Internet Options are greyed out or you change the page back, only to find next time you start Internet Explorer the dreaded About:blank has returned.
There are many possible causes for this behaviour and most are evil. One possible cause is a virus, but this is not very common. The most likely culprit is an adware/browser hijack program - in particular, CoolWebSearch.
The symptom that identifies the CoolWebSearch or a close variation is that About:Blank appears as the address, but in the background a window pops up stating that spyware, adware or something similar has been found on your system. CoolWebSearch is a browser hijack program - it takes over your home page, and keeps changing it back.
The simplest way to remove the About:Blank adware is to use a specially designed tool and clean up your system. Step one is to flush out all the temp files on your system: Cookies, Temporary Internet Files and Temp files (you can do this via Internet Explorer's Tools-Internet Options or for a more thorough clean, use a privacy tool such as Tracks Eraser Pro 5). Next up, get a copy of CWShredder. This should kill CoolWebSearch and allow you to change your home page from About:Blank, plus it will kill those pop up windows.
If these options don't work, you may need a more in-depth tool such as SpyCatcher. It will also flush out all types of spyware, adware and malware.
The About:Blank deception is devious enough already - it may be altered in the future, so keep an eye out for other programs that contain it (main sources: free programs with adware files) - and stay clear. Our prefered choice is SpyCatcher.
