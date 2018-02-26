Internet Radio Bandwidth
Voice needs a minimum of 64K to stream smoothly, so if a lot of people are listening you can see where this will add up in a hurry...
Jim
Yes a 64k data stream is a minimum value for good quality signal, but many Internet radio stations offer a high-speed data connection. Those data steams can be upwards of 256kbs. That can kill your bandwidth quickly.
Try this: During a time ofday when there is both peak business traffic and the users are connected to the radio stations, put a packet sniffer on your network. It should be near or your Internet subnet. After letting the sniffer run for about 10 or 20 minutes, do a statisical analisys of the traffic and find out where its all going. If the radio station are taking up too much, then alter the company policy to illiminate the problem.
One word of warning: Users do not like having their liesure activities taken away. Make sure that you show them that it is not a sadistic descision. If you share the numbers with them, they should agree that Internet radio is too costly.
Good luck
I only have a 25 user network and we have implemented a no radio station policy. I had bookeeping workstations time out on print jobs because of the radio station use. Just a few stations can dominate the bandwith when you add the streaming audio tonormal traffic.
Nip it in the bud before it escalates.
Good Luck Lee
