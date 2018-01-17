The only fix you can do is to have an anti-virus program running locally on each machine. Without that, users directly connect to the web, will have an open door for virii to come through yahoo, hotmail, etc.
Just because you have a firewall / router does not mean it scans evey transmission for virii. It can only do so much.
Block them. People who communicate for the purpose of business have an e-mail address assigned within your organization.
Personal e-mail is equivalent to personal phone calls. There shouldn't be direct access to the web either. Set up a proxy.
It is very easy to get bootleg software and mp3 files through web-mail. This is an unnecessary exposure to Very Bad Things. If should be a case by case thing--anyone who can fire you gets web-mail; everybody else doesn't.
Remember, the organization is legally resposible for anything which is present on any equipment which is on the property. Even privately owned computers plugged into the lan have resulted in a bust. I don't know if wireless connections count in the same way--probably not. (I hope.)
Yes there is a way to block virus in server itself try http://www.f-secure.com for more info
internet virus protection
What should i do at the router/server level to block this threats?
Outlook or other internal mailing systems are relatively easy to protect, its the web-based mails that offer the biggest threat to my organisation...i need help on this one
Should i restrict this sites?
