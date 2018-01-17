Internet work work in Debian Linux!

OK firstly Debian is not a beginners Nix buy any stretch of the imagination it's one of the harder ones to play with. The big advantage of Debian is that it only uses proven devices so it is Rock Solid and almost unbreakable when it's correctly setup.
Here if you didn't have a Ethernet connection active when you originally installed Debian it would not have installed the drivers for it so you'll need to backtrack and make sure that you have the correct Drivers installed & activated you should be able to do this by adding a Network Connection through the Control Panel but you'll need to log in as Root when requested so you'll need the Root Password.
You should also be able to pick up the wireless drivers from the same place although you may be asked for one of the install Cd's, but obviously some Wireless devices are not supported directly from the install package so you might need to do a look around on the Debian Site for a solution or ask one of the members on the Debian Wireless Forum.
They also have a discussion group running which has several different headings so you'll need to find the one that covers the Wireless Networking, sorry I can not help you there as it's not really something that I've ever run into problem with.
As the unit is showing the Ethernet Port have you set it up?
You'll need to address it or tell it to obtain its address automatically when it logs onto the Network.
If you are running with a Windows OS mix on the Network you'll also need to install Samba so the Nix NB can communicate with the MS boxes.
This is a simple setup procedure that I've never run into problems with on any Debian install so I would start with the basics and test the CAT5 cable or replace it with a known good one.
What exactly are you attempting to connect to here a Peer to Peer Network or Domain? Both are in the Control Panel and are easy to setup but if you are not getting any response from the domain Server and you know that you have a good cable and connection then the obvious thing is that you currently don't have permission to log onto the Domain.
If you are attempting to access the Internet through a Cable or ADSL Modem you'll first have to make sure that it is actually working and then you'll need to find out what protocols it is using particularly if this is a router and setup accordingly.
Unfortunately here there are no hard & fast rules it all depends on the hardware involved and who makes it so you'll have to read the makers manual for the Modem/Router or whatever this could be accessing the Network through TCP or DCHP and some other but those are the most likely.
If the Modem/Router has Embeded Windows in it you'll need to install Samba so the Debian box can communicate with the Modem/Router that could be your problem here but as I don't know what hardware is being used and what modules of Debian have been installed it's very hard to work from here. I'm assuming that you have the networking and communication modules installed if you haven't that could very well be your problem particularly if you have opted for a Cut Down Installation there could be some vital modules of the kernel missing for the required tasks.
I understand that Debian isn't the easiest OS to start with... but I go to a college that uses Debian as their main OS in the computer lab in the Computer Science department (I'm a CS major), so I'm trying to be consistant. I'm not worried about getting wireless to work because it seems to be the more difficult way to do it. Linux does state that the ethernet port exists, if I go in through control panel and try to add a connection. However, it just won't connect.
Does anyone maybe have some step by step instructions on how to get something done? I've tried the control panel and creating a new connection and it wont connect.
I know you have said that you want to stick with debian for compatibility with your school. I would encourage you to try two bootable linux distrobutions, that may help you understand your problem.
First try Knoppix, it is based on Debian, but it has excellant hardware detection. You may be able to use the installer from Knoppix to assist you in installing Debian. A howto exists for this in the O'Reilly book "Knoppix Hacks".
Also, try SimplyMepis. Another bootable LiveCD, it is extremely user friendly as compared to Debian or Knoppix. It is well designed and my wife that has little computer knowledge finds it easy to use. There is also a book that has good documentation on it called "Point and Click Linux"
