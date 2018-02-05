Interrogate Win2k DHCP via script
Well, open DHCP goto the scope for your network, clk on address leases and look at the unquie id, this is the mac address.
Thanks, but 800 shops, times approx 6 workstations, equals around 4800 mac addresses - which is why I want to automate it. Ideally I'll use an LDAP query to get a list of machines, and query DHCP using that list.
I don't know of and can't find any reference to a scripting interface for the DHCP server. However, it does keep logs of all important events, including new leases and lease renewals. The logs are found in the \Winnt\System32\dhcp folder with file names like DhcpSrvLog.Mon, DhcpSrvLog.Tue, etc. (This is in NT 4.0. I imagine Win 2K is about the same.) It should be very easy to parse these logs and get the info you need. They are comma-delimited, where each line contains the following fields:
ID,Date,Time,Description,IP Address,Host Name,MAC Address
The ID is interpreted as:
00 The log was started.
01 The log was stopped.
02 The log was temporarily paused due to low disk space.
10 A new IP address was leased to a client.
11 A lease was renewed by a client.
12 A lease was released by a client.
13 An IP address was found to be in use on the network.
14 A lease request could not be satisfied because the scope's address pool was exhausted.
15 A lease was denied.
20 A BOOTP address was leased to a client.
I hope this helps.
Steve Diamond
Thanks, but not really what I was after...
