Invalid Username Or Password

By twhong ·
The above message appeared after entering the username and password and press login to log on to linux version 6.0 in the graphical interface. When I tried to enter the password field, nothing appeared on the field. It should show the asterik. Can Iknow what is the problem and how to fix ?

Thank you

Invalid Username Or Password

by csheltcomp In reply to Invalid Username Or Passw ...

If it the first time you log on, you should have set up a pasword during the linux setup. The user name is root and then type the password you originally set up. The passwords under the linux/unix environment do not show asterics, but show up blank.They are text sensitive. After you get past this, type startx and this takes you into the gui. You will want to go into linuxconf and set up user accounts so no one accidentally logs on as root and kills the system.

Invalid Username Or Password

by twhong In reply to Invalid Username Or Passw ...

Invalid Username Or Password

by val In reply to Invalid Username Or Passw ...

Try to switch to the text console (by pressing Alt-Ctrl-F1) and login as user root
and password which you have entered during installation.
After login, create new user account.
Just type following commands:
newuser twhong
passwd twhong
Then go back to the graphical interface by pressing Alt-Ctr-F7 and try to login as a user twhong. As for empty password field -
it's a default to don't type an asteriks when entering password. So, I believe everything is right whith your install.
And one more thing - passwords are case sensitive, so check if you are typing right
password.

Invalid Username Or Password

by twhong In reply to Invalid Username Or Passw ...

Invalid Username Or Password

by legna_fg In reply to Invalid Username Or Passw ...

You can try this:

When label "boot:" is displayed at the moment you start
your linux box, right there type:

linux 1

This will allow you to enter in single-mode
then, you'll be to type:

passwd {new-password}

Where new-password is the root password

Luck !!!!

Mario Benitez
Infoenlace
Technical Support
Cancun, Q.Roo, Mexico

Invalid Username Or Password

by twhong In reply to Invalid Username Or Passw ...

Invalid Username Or Password

by andic In reply to Invalid Username Or Passw ...

You can try to go into console (Ctrl+Alt+F1) end try username: root, password : yuorpassword, if does't work, you cen try to boot in single mode typing "image single" at the lilo prompt (lilo :) but many systems ask for tha root password in single mode too.
So, at tha lilo prompt type this:
lilo: image init=/bin/bash
end root=/dev/yourrootpartition if yuo need
afther that you will heve a prompt
bash#
type "passwd" and put a new password, if wen you reboot the system the password stiildon't work, try again end at the "bash#" prompt type mount / -o remount befor "passwd" and a "sync" after that.
Somme times, iven if the mount command reports that "/" is mounted "rw" it is "ro" if you boot whit init=/bin/bash

Good Luck

Invalid Username Or Password

by twhong In reply to Invalid Username Or Passw ...

Invalid Username Or Password

by twhong In reply to Invalid Username Or Passw ...

