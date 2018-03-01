This is now a serious problem. Since IPSec services are stopped, replication to the ISA server has stopped, now access to the network is starting to be denied. If there is anyone out there with any option short of re-installing everything, Please, Please respond.
How about un-installing IPSec and re-installing and maybe doing likewise with TCP/IP
good luck
Thanks for the answer. Since FRS is also playing up and school holidays are starting next week (this is a school server) I'll wait till then and demote the ISA server then promote it again, and sort out any arising problems. The IPSec problem was resolved by re-registering a DLL file.
Again Thanks
Paul
IPSec Service
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.