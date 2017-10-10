ooh...
I think that the Identification holds that answer, with a sequential number being sent on every packet, allowing the sender to know whether each packet is received or not because of ACK's from each packet, or something like that.
first, third
The first is the version. but it is ussully 4 unless you are in ip v 6 shop. usually represended with hex code of 45. this means it is version 4 with a lenth of 5
then ihl internet header length field.
then the tos type of service
then total length
the hex xx xx four in length
then the identification a number
then the flag frag no frag
then the frag offset
with the the ttl, protocol, and checksum.
that looks wierd
it is identification with the flag and frag that define frags locations if i am wrong please correct me.
IP Fragmentation and Reassembly...
Hi.
Read this PDF file...it will step you through understanding IP Packet Fragmentation...why packets are fragmented (which I'm sure you already know) and give the exact parameters that need to be set in the newly created fragment packets in order for them to be reassebled at the target destination host.
http://www.site.uottawa.ca/~awilliam/seg3150/Notes-12.pdf
Take care.
Pete
IPv4 header
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.