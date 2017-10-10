Search

IT Employment

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

IPv4 header

By nicole_howard ·
What field of the IPv4 header identifies where a fragemnt belogns in relation to the original packet? Identification, version or type?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

4 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

ooh...

by ghstinshll In reply to IPv4 header

I think that the Identification holds that answer, with a sequential number being sent on every packet, allowing the sender to know whether each packet is received or not because of ACK's from each packet, or something like that.

gravatar
Collapse -

first, third

by homekeys In reply to IPv4 header

The first is the version. but it is ussully 4 unless you are in ip v 6 shop. usually represended with hex code of 45. this means it is version 4 with a lenth of 5

then ihl internet header length field.

then the tos type of service

then total length

the hex xx xx four in length

then the identification a number

then the flag frag no frag

then the frag offset


with the the ttl, protocol, and checksum.

gravatar
Collapse -

that looks wierd

by homekeys In reply to first, third

it is identification with the flag and frag that define frags locations if i am wrong please correct me.

gravatar
Collapse -

IP Fragmentation and Reassembly...

by vze393zf In reply to IPv4 header

Hi.

Read this PDF file...it will step you through understanding IP Packet Fragmentation...why packets are fragmented (which I'm sure you already know) and give the exact parameters that need to be set in the newly created fragment packets in order for them to be reassebled at the target destination host.

http://www.site.uottawa.ca/~awilliam/seg3150/Notes-12.pdf

Take care.

Pete

Back to IT Employment Forum
4 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums