Search

Web Development

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

is Delphi cross platform?

By Jaqui ·
not if you use the "official" proprietary version.

but for those who use Delphi for development a lot, there is good news:
http://freepascal.org/
has a splintered project:
http://lazarus.freepascal.org

that provides the older Delphi ui and toolkits, in cloned code.
uses the lcl [ Lazerus Component Library ] but they worked hard to have the project duplicate the functionality, look and feel of Delphi / C++ Builder 6 / Kylix

So now Delphi [ pascal / object oriented pascal ] has a cross platform implementation, with RAD dev tools that work look and feel the same across the platforms.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

oh, and to answer

by Jaqui In reply to is Delphi cross platform?

did they do it well.
I can't really tell the difference between Lazerus Delphi IDE or my Kylix3 Delphi IDE in look, feel, or in function.
the code from one works with the other easily.

Back to Web Development Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums