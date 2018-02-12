Collapse -
oh, and to answer
by Jaqui
did they do it well.
I can't really tell the difference between Lazerus Delphi IDE or my Kylix3 Delphi IDE in look, feel, or in function.
the code from one works with the other easily.
did they do it well.
I can't really tell the difference between Lazerus Delphi IDE or my Kylix3 Delphi IDE in look, feel, or in function.
the code from one works with the other easily.
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
is Delphi cross platform?
but for those who use Delphi for development a lot, there is good news:
http://freepascal.org/
has a splintered project:
http://lazarus.freepascal.org
that provides the older Delphi ui and toolkits, in cloned code.
uses the lcl [ Lazerus Component Library ] but they worked hard to have the project duplicate the functionality, look and feel of Delphi / C++ Builder 6 / Kylix
So now Delphi [ pascal / object oriented pascal ] has a cross platform implementation, with RAD dev tools that work look and feel the same across the platforms.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.