Search

Software

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Is there a tool to view a .edb file

By gmcguire ·
I recently migrated all my data to a new Exchange 5.5 server. I thought all the files in the public folders were moved to the new server. I now have a missing folder. I still have the PUB.EDB file on the old server. Is there a tool to view and extract data from an EDB file. thanks

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

Is there a tool to view a .edb file

by bbuie In reply to Is there a tool to view a ...

I don't know of a tool to view a .edb file. However, you may be able to copy the old PUB.edb file to your NEW Exchange server again and open up a command session, go in to the \exchsrvr\bin directory and do
isinteg -pub. Afterward, go into Exchange Administrator and open up your Site - Configuration - Servers - your servername, and double click on Directory Service and click on Check Now. This has always solved this kind of issue for me.

Back to Software Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums