Is there a tool to view a .edb file
I don't know of a tool to view a .edb file. However, you may be able to copy the old PUB.edb file to your NEW Exchange server again and open up a command session, go in to the \exchsrvr\bin directory and do
isinteg -pub. Afterward, go into Exchange Administrator and open up your Site - Configuration - Servers - your servername, and double click on Directory Service and click on Check Now. This has always solved this kind of issue for me.
