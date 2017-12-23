Search

Is there a UART Chip on a USB modem?

By harvardd ·
Do USB external modems have UART chips? If so, then where is the UART chip located?

by Robert Schommer In reply to Is there a UART Chip on a ...

UART Chips are on the serial ports, not the USB nor the modem

by harvardd In reply to Is there a UART Chip on a ...

by harvardd In reply to Is there a UART Chip on a ...

