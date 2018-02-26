Search

Is this okay to have in the startup-config on a router?

By addyjohnson ·
I was looking through the startup-config on a router I "inherited" at my job. In the below excerpt I noticed a shutdown statement. What would this do if the router was restarted?

----------------------------------
interface Vlan8
no ip address
ip helper-address 192.168.6.234
shutdown
!
interface Vlan9
ip address 192.168.9.254 255.255.255.0
----------------------------------

