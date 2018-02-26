Collapse -
It would do...
by cmiller5400
It would do exactly what it implies. It would deactivate or shutdown that Vlan.
Collapse -
Thanks for the reply..
by addyjohnson
I wasn't sure if it would only shut down that interface or shut down the router itself. I don't see the reason for that statement now. I will take it out.
Is this okay to have in the startup-config on a router?
----------------------------------
interface Vlan8
no ip address
ip helper-address 192.168.6.234
shutdown
!
interface Vlan9
ip address 192.168.9.254 255.255.255.0
----------------------------------
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.