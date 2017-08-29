Search

Is This the End Of the Line For Smartwatches?

By swissbandsusa
Tags: Apple
I thought maybe the future won’t be on the wrist. Some combination of smart chips, contact lenses or glasses, projections of augmented reality, and smart devices scattered around the home could make smartwatches—and maybe even smartphones—seem like quaint relics. But I’ll still miss my rainbow striped nylon watch band.
