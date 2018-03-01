Search

ISA 2004 working with DansGuardian

By jkalil ·
Is there a configuration and or design suggestion on how to use Dansguardian with Microsoft ISA 2004 - ISA 2004 and Squid?

by wbailey In reply to ISA 2004 working with Dan ...

Hi,
I think Dansguardian only runs on Linux, with Squid acting as the proxy server and Dansguarding providing the URL blocking. I just set this up on SuSe Pro 9.1 and am going to set it up on SuSe 9 Enterprise Server next. I'm not sure there is solution to integrating is with ISA. However, Dansguardian is free (for non-profits) and very inexpensive if you are a for profit. All the third party filters for ISA (IE: Surfcontrol, Websense?) are very expensive by comparison.

Will

by 70HN In reply to ISA 2004 working with Dan ...

you can't run dans on isa as far as i know. you could try cygwin if you want it on the same box and see if that does it.

alternatively, and what i've done, is set up dans and squid as a free filter on a separate machine which passes clean traffic to the isa:

BIG BAD NET <-> DANS/SQUID <-> ISA <-> CLIENTS

hope that helps.

john

