ISINTEG.EXE on Exchange 5.5 SP2
What exactly do the 1025 errors say?
You could try the Eseutil to check the consistencey of the DB. Check technet Q182903 for info..
First, you MUST take the Exchange Server offline to run ISINTEG (or ESEUTIL, for that matter). It will lock up if you try to run it while 'live', or (worse yet), further corrupt the database.
I recently attended a MS Seminar on Exchange that specifically talked about these two utilities, and the one thing they STRESSED was that you should not run ESEUTIL unless instructed to do so by MS Tech Support, and then only with them on the phone. If something should go wrong, they likely won't be able to support you otherwise.
I wonder if anyone can help me. Ive had a large amount of 1025 error appearing regularly in the event log, these appear to suggest that there is a corruption in the IS. The IS appears to hang every morning and when the services are being stopped. I have found in technet an article that suggests running ISINTEG -PRI -FIX -TEST ALLTESTS to resolve these problems.
The problem is when I run this utility in check mode only first it starts and gets to the first test and then hangs for three hours+ seemingly doing nothing at all until I cancel the job.
Please help it is driving me nuts.....
Regards
Steve
