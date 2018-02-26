Issue with Remote Office Connectivity

Sounds like the access list in the raptor firewall is screwed up. Did something change in the local network? If you change an ip on the lan, but not in the firewall, well, you get the picture.
Broad band soltion
HCIL is the leading Wide Area Network (WAN) service provider using satellite and terrestrial communication technology.
HCIL is one of the most successful of the Indian VSAT operators with over 32,000 star data VSATs shipped and 48,000 booked orders.. Its service remains amongst the largest in the country. Hughes has been the clear leader with 25 per cent more new installations. The company currently operates over 19500 TDMA and broadband VSATs out of more than 21,000 sites on its various managed service platforms "The VSAT Report 2007 by Comsys".
HCIL is the first company to introduce KU Band services via ?NSS 11?satellite. This satellite provides highly reliable and low-cost satellite communication, as it is 4 times more powerful than the INSAT series. The services are provided through a KU band and Extended-C band hub in Gurgaon.
HCIL ably backs up its connectivity solutions with state-of-art Data Centre and Disaster recovery offerings. It offers a controlled environment for storing and preserving vital customer data at any one or more of its 3 data centre premises. This chain of excellence is completed by proactive monitoring and management of customers? links and devices supported by real time on-line access to ones own network through the ?Customer Central Portal?. In depth analysis of system generated reports enable HCIL to optimize customer network resources ensuring smooth running of mission critical components.
HCIL now has over 360 different customers on its various managed & private VSAT services accounting for almost 32,000 individual sites ? the Lottery, Manufacturing & Financial sectors account for 60 per cent of its TDMA sites. Its customer list is a Who?s Who of India and spans a range of different industries. To name a few like ICICI Bank, Hindustan Lever, ICI, Galileo, ITC, Sony, UTI Bank, Indian Railways & Reliance Industry
Based on the Hughes Net brand, HCIL established an Interactive Distance Learning Network in partnership with several content providers including the IIMs. This comprises a studio that produces content and programming for clients and a network of classrooms around the country each of which has an average of 20 PCs.HCIL has pioneered in moving away from basic connectivity to implementing enterprise-wide networking solutions like ERP, Messaging, ATMs, Multicasting, Video conferencing, Corporate Training, Content Delivery, Interactive Onsite Learning.
HCIL provides Value-Added Services for premier Corporates under Hughes Net Broadband, Global Education, Managed Network & Retail Services umbrella.
Issue with Remote Office Connectivity
