Question
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +
All Answers
Share your knowledge
Back to Software Forum
0 total posts
(Page 1 of 1)
Start or search
Create a new discussion
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Related Discussions
-
0
-
3
-
4
-
5
-
0
Issues in building RPM
I am a fresher in building RPM, I am facing some issues while building it, please help me in resolving it.
My issues are as below:
1. What will be the structure of file and directories in tarball while calling them in spec file and how we define in spec file?
2. How we will place predefined directories without changing into it in rpm.
Ex. i.) Assume I have a doc directory it contain some sub directory and 20-30 file of different-different format at different-different location. Please let me know how I will do this, will I define each directory and file name in spec file (How?) or is there any way that I will push that directory directly in RPM through spec file.
3. If I will create a pre and post config scripts files, then how I will define in spec file?
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.