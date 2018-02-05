General discussion
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +
All Comments
Back to Windows Forum
0 total posts
(Page 1 of 1)
Start or search
Create a new discussion
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Related Discussions
-
19
-
2
-
17
-
14
-
2
IT Mentoring Programs
My interest is in Windows System Administration. Has anybody been through a mentoring program and if so how was it structured? Can any System Admins tell me what you would deem important if you were to mentor somebody?
I currently do tier 3 helpdesk support as well as assist with backups and some SCCM duties. In setting up a mentoring program I?m hoping to get support from management, a way to lay out and track what I should learn and what I feel is the most crucial part, buy in from the people that will be mentoring me.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.