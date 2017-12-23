IT SPOF
As a Disaster Recovery consultant, I spend most of my time looking for SPOFs. I have not seen or developed a matrix for this as every organization is different. There are some things to look closely at. I typically find most SPOFs in one or more of the 3 following categories:
1. Network components (core switches, routers, etc)
2. Critical data storage devices.
3. Critical applications with no fail-over capability.
After you are finished looking at those, start investigating unusual system configurations, one-of-a kind specialized systems, and key personnel.
Has anyone worked on evaluating the IT single-point-of-failure. I am looking for a matrix to document the SPOFs for the organization.
Thanks in advance.
