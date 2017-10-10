IT Staffing Issue

Review time
I would approach the manager during the review period with documentation of just HOW MUCH of the calls you're supporting, and what they are. If your manager is any good, he already knows what is going on, but you have the opportunity to demonstrate just how good you realyl are.
Usually, you can request a review early, too - but since you're unionized, this may not work out.
But don't go in there ranting about the other tech. Only go in there with a positive attitude and the confidence of knowing you're worth much more.
Negativity, no matter how appropriate, just won't go as far as confidence.
Oh, and it's a bad idea to ever say "I'm not doing this, it's someone else's job". That can get YOU fired - deservedly or no.
But I would suggest you talk to your manager about being promoted to a senior level.
review?
I have never had a performance review - EVER! I have been there for a very long time.
Create a diary
keep tabs on what is going on and document every detail, time, dates, work, type of call etc. After a period of time that you feel comfortable with, bring it to your managers attention. If you manager turns a blind eye, then contact your union. Try to be positive, and diplomatic. If all fails, then you have your union to fall back on, what is fair is fair. I would even record the reaction of this "Sr. guy". Remember, you have to be able to back up your claims with docmentation. Good Luck :)
not good
I do NOT recommend telling your boss you don't want to do the work. Certainly do NOT threaten to take it to the union. This just sets off alarms that you are lazy and a troublemaker.
I DO suggest you document EVERYTHING - so you can provide evidence of what you are doing. You don't want to make the other guy look bad, you want to make yourself look valuable. Provide this documentation to your boss and see if they are willing to compensate your work.
Welcome to the real world
I've seen this almost everywhere I've worked. If you go about doing a good job and avoid the last minute fire drills you will never get noticed. But if you slack off and don't get anything done until it becomes an emergency, you will be noticed. And you will be seen by management as an intelligent effective worker for quickly putting out the fire.
Bringing up a coworker's lack of production will not help you any. Even more so in a union environment. Until he actually violates a law or policy, you should just suck it up and do your job to the best of your ability.
What do it do?
Do you think it's a good idea then for me to apply the same work attitude?
Or do you think you can only get away with, "don't get anything done until it becomes an emergency", only if you are the senior and more experienced guy?
Don't bring your self to the same level
As the old saying goes, "2 wrongs don't make a right". With the advice given in the reponses to you, take that energy and information and make something positive out of it, be creative. It will make you feel better in the long run :)
Need advice on how to maintain a proper diary log?
Okay, lets say I did decide to create a diary and keep a documented tracking log of the work that I am doing. Can someone advise on the follwoing,
- How long should I keep the diary until I approach my manager with it? One years worth? 3 months worth? Or only bring it up during a performance/salary review?
- How much details should I record?
- Can this diary/log be used in conjnction with a union rep. to get a higher salary?
documentation
Document everything. Record who you helped, who helped you, when you did the work, how long it took, and what was involved (without getting too technical).
I suggest documenting until you have several large completed projects (in addition to all of the little tasks).
I wouldn't show or mention the documentation to anyone until you are ready to reveal it to the brass.
I've never worked in a union, but I don't expect a rep will fight for an increase in just your salary.
IT Staffing Issue
The senior guy refuses to do any Level 1 or 2 calls. Hey also usually doesn't do any level 3 calls. He never picks up his phone. People want work done right away. He always makes sure he takes a very long time - I wind up doing the work. I keep having to do all the work while he just slacks off. I don't think thats fair. He gets paid much more than me.
There is some server work to be done. I know he will try to get out of it and make me do it. I think this work is level 3 work and supposed to be done by the senior guy.
I want to approach our manager and tell him I don't want to do it because I think the more senior guy should do the work because a) I do all the lower level calls and it's not fair for him to make me do his job for him, b) I am not senior guy and I don't have his salary - he should do something for his pay as well. We are also in a union - and I want to tell our manager that I will go to the union and tell them that they are making me do work that is not in my job descripton.
Is this a good idea? If I do it - what is a professional and good way of how to go about it?
Eddie
