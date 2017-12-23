Search

Software

Question

Gravatar

Javascript framework for tax calculator

By fery1 ·
Tags: Open Source, Software, Web Development
Hi all, this is my first post here so please bear with me. I'm quite excited about learning JavaScript, and the first project that I'd like to do is a tax calculator similar to this one https://www.income-tax.co.uk/ (obviously not as complex :) )

Could anyone please recommend a good way to get started with this? Maybe use a framework like jQuery, Angular, or should I go with plain JavaScript?

Also, how long would it take me to learn the skills to create a basic tax calculator?

Many thanks in advance.
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

Share your knowledge
Back to Software Forum
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums