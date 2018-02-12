Search

JBuilder3 && Java3D

By elovos ·
I am programming with JBuilder3 and now i wanna use Java3D. I have installed it(not in the same directory of JBuilder3) but it doesn?t work.

JBuilder3 && Java3D

by glenndal In reply to JBuilder3 && Java3D

You might find that JBuilder3 only supports
earlier versions of JAVA before JAVA 2.

Unfortunately, Java 3D only works with Java 2
and beyond, because it depends on a
platform-specfic module in the virtual
machine in order to render 3D.

The problem with JBuilder 3, is its high
accessibility now, because Borland/Inprise
like to market newer versions of their
products by making the old ones free.

Get JBuilder 4, or Symantec Visual Cafe 4, or
the easiest (/ most difficult depending on
how you look at it) option of all is to use
the Sun Java SDK. Go for it, Java 3D is
great for 3D beginners as well

JBuilder3 && Java3D

by elovos In reply to JBuilder3 && Java3D

JBuilder3 && Java3D

by glenndal In reply to JBuilder3 && Java3D

JBuilder3 && Java3D

by elovos In reply to JBuilder3 && Java3D

JBuilder3 && Java3D

by craig_bunton In reply to JBuilder3 && Java3D

Did you install the .jar file into the following directory?
C:\JBuilder30\lib\ext
The script file that starts the recent JBuilder 3.0 release looks into the directory and automatically adds any .jar files to the classpath (Windows version). I'm sure that Linux and Unix version will also enable them from this directory. If this doesn't work, I'd check the borland help files because JBuilder 3.0 DOES support Java 2 -- even their free Standard edition.

JBuilder3 && Java3D

by elovos In reply to JBuilder3 && Java3D

JBuilder3 && Java3D

by elovos In reply to JBuilder3 && Java3D

