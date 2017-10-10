Collapse -
eligibility
by sundersharma
i was completed my 10th in 2004-05 and i was completd my inter with61 in2007-08 after completion of my inter im doing my degree(b.TECH) with76% in KIIT,UNIVERSITY ...........
i was completed my 10th in 2004-05 and i was completd my inter with61 in2007-08 after completion of my inter im doing my degree(b.TECH) with76% in KIIT,UNIVERSITY ...........
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
job eligibility
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.