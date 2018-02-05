joining a pc

Verify that Domain Name System (DNS) is available and functioning correctly. Run the Netdiag /debug command on the server in question. This will evaluate the registration of NetBIOS, DNS, and services.
If all else fails, use the NETDOM utility to force the system into the domain.
Run compmgmt.msc Under services, find RPC. Change the logon info to local system account, and reboot. Be advised you may need to re-install XP2.
