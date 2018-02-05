Search

I tried to join the windows xp with sp2 machine to windows 2000 domain, during the process the error message occurs something like this " the computer could not be joined to domain because of the following error; The RPC server is not available"
Please help

Verify that Domain Name System (DNS) is available and functioning correctly. Run the Netdiag /debug command on the server in question. This will evaluate the registration of NetBIOS, DNS, and services.

See this article for more deails:
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;265706

If all else fails, use the NETDOM utility to force the system into the domain.

by dustyD In reply to joining a pc

See if this helps. From a TR article found here:
http://techrepublic.com.com/5138-10589-5657162.html?tag=fdpop

Run compmgmt.msc Under services, find RPC. Change the logon info to local system account, and reboot. Be advised you may need to re-install XP2.

