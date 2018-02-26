A bit of reading material
that may give you some ideas.
Using Microsoft Active Directory Migration Tool
http://safari.oreilly.com/0672326671/ch16lev1sec6
You can use Microsoft Active Directory Migration Tool (ADMT) 2.0, which is free. The latest version of ADMT migrates passwords and user accounts.
Active Directory Migration Tool v.2.0
http://www.microsoft.com/downloads/details.aspx?FamilyID=788975b1-5849-4707-9817-8c9773c25c6c&DisplayLang=en
How to move a Windows installation to different hardware
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/249694
Might be even easier.
If they buy a new server and are just moving AD around you can do a simple DCPROMO on the box to replicate AD to it. Then migrate the FSMO roles, DNS and DHCP.
Once your done you run a DCPROMO on the old server and demote it. No fuss, no muss..
If they are going from SBS to SBS you can then do a swing migration to maintain the domain and not have to deal with the PCs.
http://www.sbsmigration.com/pages/96/
If they have already started and fouled thngs up then you'll need to use the ADMT tools as True Blue has suggested.
With a little planning you can save yourself a ton of headaches.
Best of luck.
Joining Windows 2003 Domain
As an on-call IT support, many of our clients often purchase new servers to replace the old ones. We are forced to re-join every user manually to the new domain. This of course entails backing up all necessary files, and can take an excessive amount of time per pc.
Not being very highly training in Windows Server, I was hoping someone might know of a better way to do this? Must I always recreate a users local profile, or can I just perhaps change some registry keys to re-associate this account with the new server?
Thanks..
NW
