Juniper Netscreen Remote VPN and internal wireless access

By kristen
I have the juniper netscreen remote VPN client installed on my laptop. From home, everything works great - I can access my home wireless network and access work files just fine. At work I cannot access our wireless network - the wireless connection just goes in an infinite loop trying to acquire a network address and never connects. Wired everything works fine.

I know that if I uninstall the client evertyhing starts working again so I know it has something to do with the client.

Has anyone else experienced this problem with the Juniper Netscreen Remote VPN client?

