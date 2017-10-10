Just passed 70-270.. now an MCP!!

Sybex
70-290 http://tinyurl.com/thtq
70-291 http://tinyurl.com/3p8sh
Or... you could grab the MCSE kit to save a bit of cash.
http://tinyurl.com/6a54o
Top publisher for MCSA/MCSE texts in my book. :)
The writers whose work is published by Sybex, are always down to Earth. The material is easily read and understood. Like anything else though, there is errata. Don't rely too much on a single source. If at all possible, run your own Labs while going through the books. Have fun.
Congratulations!!
YOu seem like someone intent on actually learnign your trade as opposed to many that just want the certs for more money, only to find that everyone else did too and jobs are hard to find.
You have the upper hand already and I think you definitely deserve congrats for your hard work.
Sorry, I can't recommend another MS cert, I am a Novell guy, but best of luck to you anyway!
welcome to the brotherhood...
you have joined the esteemed ranks of countless others.
http://www.microsoft.com/learning/mcp/certified.asp
Burst your bubble
Hi Wayne,
I can't just sit by and let you go down the road to oblivion. Don't be happy about getting MS Certs. Bill Gates is laughing all the way to the bank. When you get your MCSE and you attempt to find a higher paying job, forget it. The market is saturated with MS qualified people. I'm not saying not to pursue it but you will only get ROI when you go down the Cisco path with Linux in addition to your MS Stuff. This is all coupled with experience to go with it.
I am happy that you are so enthusiastic. You will get to where you're going eventually.
Bubble bursting
MS certs hold value in the pursuit of knowledge, but as a resume tool, they are a poor match for experience. Eventhough there are so many MCSEs in 2k, I would recommend that anyone who deals with this stuff everyday, pursue the certification... you will be surprised as to the holes in your skills regarding MS products.
Just wondering
I started studying for my MCSE about the same time you did. How has it been coming? I am done with 5 of the exams, with Exch 2003 design and the XP test to go. Saved what I imagine is the easiest for last.
Congratulations!
I'm just looking into starting the certification battle...I think I have *alot* to learn. Congrats and good luck on the next one!
Which book to use?
Nice job wayne. I'm looking to go for MSCA and wanted to start off with the 70-270 exam. I'm looking for a good exam book and was hoping you could help, because the official Microsoft one got horrible reviews on Amazon.
Did you use a specific book to pass the test? Let me know, thanks.
Robert
how did u prepare
hey wayne,
Would you let me know,how did u prepare for the exam,i am planning for this but i have low confidence
I used..
I used the MCSA All-In-One book, Exam Cram 2 and Trancenders practice tests (also used the Preplogic practice test that came with the Exam Cram).
I used to have low confidence about taking the exams but I figure the only way you know is to go and do it. Halfway through the exam I thought I was going to fail miserably (there were several tough questions) but in the end I made it. So if you don't try, you'll never know :)
Hope this helps
~ Wayne
Just passed 70-270.. now an MCP!!
Next up is to get my MCSA.. could anyone reccomend a good set of study guides for 70-290, 70-291 (which I heard was one of the hardest??) and 70-293 (which I will probably take as my elective since I want to get my MCSE after MCSA anyways)? I read reviews on Amazon but it seems that there are NO good bundle study guides for the exams; I know to take what I read there with a grain of salt, however.
Anyways just wanted to share with everyone that I'm now a Microsoft Certified Professional now... thanks in advance for any help!
- Wayne
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.