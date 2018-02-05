Keeping proxy settings
If you need to configure a proxy server on multiple computers, or would just like to automate the procedure through the registry then this tip will explain how.
Open your registry and find this key [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\
Internet Settings]
Value Name: ProxyServer
Data Type: REG_SZ (String Value)
Value Data: Server:Port
The values that configure the Internet proxy setup are located in this key. To change which proxy server is used, modify the value of 'ProxyServer' to equal the server and port combination. For example if your proxy server was called \PROXY and it was running on port 80 then the setting would equal 'PROXY:80'.
You may also need to set the value of 'ProxyEnable' to equal'1' for proxy enabled or '0' for disabled. Setting the value of 'ProxyOverride' to equal '<local>' will stop internal addresses from going through the proxy.
Changes should take effect immediately.
This is from winguides.com, hope it helps.
delete the nosavesettings key in the rergistry under the policies section of the registry. This will save all of the users settings. If that doesnt work, try deleting all of the "policies" keys.
