There is a setting in control panal\internet options under the connections tab for LAN settings to use a proxy server. Every time we reboot certain Win98 machines that setting will uncheck itself. It will allow you to recheck it at get through the proxy but when you shut down or reboot the setting will go away. I have had some people ask me how to keep that setting checked, any ideas??

by Geek2D In reply to Keeping proxy settings

If you need to configure a proxy server on multiple computers, or would just like to automate the procedure through the registry then this tip will explain how.

Open your registry and find this key [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\
Internet Settings]

Value Name: ProxyServer
Data Type: REG_SZ (String Value)
Value Data: Server:Port

The values that configure the Internet proxy setup are located in this key. To change which proxy server is used, modify the value of 'ProxyServer' to equal the server and port combination. For example if your proxy server was called \PROXY and it was running on port 80 then the setting would equal 'PROXY:80'.

You may also need to set the value of 'ProxyEnable' to equal'1' for proxy enabled or '0' for disabled. Setting the value of 'ProxyOverride' to equal '<local>' will stop internal addresses from going through the proxy.

Changes should take effect immediately.

This is from winguides.com, hope it helps.

by TopesBlues In reply to Keeping proxy settings

by Mike (from Canada) In reply to Keeping proxy settings

delete the nosavesettings key in the rergistry under the policies section of the registry. This will save all of the users settings. If that doesnt work, try deleting all of the "policies" keys.

by TopesBlues In reply to Keeping proxy settings

by TopesBlues In reply to Keeping proxy settings

