Key Combo for Administrator

By BarbiD
Does anyone know the key combination in order to get the administrator login to appear on the login screen without going through safe mode? I don't access it much and forgot it. It's something like hitting escape and alt + del at the login screen. Thanks!!

by wcp

Ctrl + Alt + Del twice

by wcp

This will let you type ?Administrator? in user name box.
If you want Administrator account to appear in Welcome screen, you have to make a change in Registry. Please add a comment if you need it.

