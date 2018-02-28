Well if even with an External Keyboard you can not do a Repair Install
You'll have to pull the HDD fit it to a suitable USB Interface and copy the Data off the drive.
As for testing the hardware I suggest the Ultimate Boot CD available free here
http://www.ultimatebootcd.com/download.html
This will allow you to run Diagnostics on the Hardware to see what's wrong here.
Col
Remove the HDD from the laptop and fit it into a USB Caddy..
You can then plug the caddy into another computer as a Slave HDD and copy the files that way.
However, unless you can access the BIOS Setup screen, to change the boot order to CD first (then HDD) you'll not be able to boot from the CD in order to reinstall.
Has this laptop suffered any form of trauma or physical shock that might have a hand in these difficulties?
Keyboard AND Touchpad not working on Windows XP
I've tried plugging an USB keyboard/mouse, didn't work. I've tried using Windows XP install cd-rom, but after "checking for boot files on cd-rom drive" I'm prompted to "press any key to boot from cd" - I CAN'T!!!
Pls help!!! It's driving me mad!
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.