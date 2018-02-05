Keyboard/Mouselock

Search

I have a problem with my keyboard and mouse locking up during email response or in Word. Microsoft does not have an answer. Where can I go to post the problem for resolution ideas?

are you on a network?? what is your os?? do you have internet access??

Not on a network. OS is WIN98SE. Internat access is via Roadrunner cable modem.

Please provide more detail on your system configuration.
CPU, Memory, Version of Windows, e-mail program, Version of word, excetera.

Then, describe in as much detail as possible exactly what happens when the system locks up.

Maybe you have some working tasks in background and your mouse/keyboard don't respond temporary. Check your startup for MSOffice Find Fast, scheduled task in your Antivirus app, etc. Also update your antivirus definition and check the computer.

Roadrunner has its own diagnostic progran which continuously checks status of commectinn and all the servers involved, if when roadrunner checks its servers there is a delay it can make your computer appear to lock up while it is waiting for that server to respond. Try turning off the utility that runs from raodrunner. it is a tray icom that looks like a doctors bag, Try cosing that application and see if the problem is gone.

