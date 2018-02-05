Keyboard/Mouselock
are you on a network?? what is your os?? do you have internet access??
Keyboard/Mouselock
Not on a network. OS is WIN98SE. Internat access is via Roadrunner cable modem.
Keyboard/Mouselock
Please provide more detail on your system configuration.
CPU, Memory, Version of Windows, e-mail program, Version of word, excetera.
Then, describe in as much detail as possible exactly what happens when the system locks up.
Chas
Keyboard/Mouselock
Maybe you have some working tasks in background and your mouse/keyboard don't respond temporary. Check your startup for MSOffice Find Fast, scheduled task in your Antivirus app, etc. Also update your antivirus definition and check the computer.
Keyboard/Mouselock
Roadrunner has its own diagnostic progran which continuously checks status of commectinn and all the servers involved, if when roadrunner checks its servers there is a delay it can make your computer appear to lock up while it is waiting for that server to respond. Try turning off the utility that runs from raodrunner. it is a tray icom that looks like a doctors bag, Try cosing that application and see if the problem is gone.
Keyboard/Mouselock
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.