I work on many laptops and see this problem all the time. As for the inverter, it's usually with the lcd. Some other manufacturers put it in the laptop itself. Replacing the lcd is a simple task but can be expensive. Usually the vendor (Toshiba) will sell lcd's in the area of $600.00. That's kind of the norm. If you can pick one up at half price, it'd be worth looking into.
The inverter is in the lid just below the screen.
The problem you describe can be with the screen but is more likely the inverter. You should also check that nothing is obstructing the lid sensor on the laptop.
Opening the lid of a Tosh can be tricky, remove the screws (under the stickers) on the front and sides of the screen. Then insert a thin piece of plastic (an old credit card should do) into one of the corners, firmly pull the card along the join between the front and back of the LCD lid while gently pulling the front part of the lid away from the back.
Good luck
laptop lcd repair or replacment
is the high voltage inverter located in the lid or body?
Is there a simple way to determine what needs to be replaced? ebay has screens, lids, whole units listed at reasonable prices.
