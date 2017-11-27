Search

Laptops

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Latittude E6420 not powering

By Mokhotla ·
After installing Chipset driver A05, the laptop is not powering on.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

You've got a physical problem, not a driver issue

by gechurch In reply to Latittude E6420 not power ...

Drivers can't possibly stop your machine from powering on (the earliest they can cause trouble is by causing a blue screen during the Windows loading screen). Your powering issue is unrelated.

Typical troubleshooting steps are:
* Unplug all USB devices
* Try it from external power only (remove the battery)
* Try it from the battery only

If it's still dead after those steps you will need to get a bit more involved... open it up and remove the RAM, HDD, Wireless card etc. Also run a multimeter over the power adapter to make sure it is working. If it looks fine check out the DC jack - they often get bent and stop making a connection over time.

Back to Laptops Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums