You've got a physical problem, not a driver issue
Drivers can't possibly stop your machine from powering on (the earliest they can cause trouble is by causing a blue screen during the Windows loading screen). Your powering issue is unrelated.
Typical troubleshooting steps are:
* Unplug all USB devices
* Try it from external power only (remove the battery)
* Try it from the battery only
If it's still dead after those steps you will need to get a bit more involved... open it up and remove the RAM, HDD, Wireless card etc. Also run a multimeter over the power adapter to make sure it is working. If it looks fine check out the DC jack - they often get bent and stop making a connection over time.
Latittude E6420 not powering
