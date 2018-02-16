Exact Same Problem
Resurrecting this old post. I've been searching for a solution to this exact problem. Mine will scan only about 1/3 of the page then freeze up. Also reinstalled, used the Lexmark Clean up Utility and installed the new driver for Vista. After running the clean up I did find an exe that it had missed. Just wondering if there are more somewhere. Or just a Vista problem.
Lexmark 3300 Series prints, but won't scan? Vista problem?
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.