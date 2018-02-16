Search

Lexmark 3300 Series prints, but won't scan? Vista problem?

By ghetto_reign
Hi, I have a Lexmark 3300 Series Printer (X3350) and I have no problems printing, but it won't let me scan. I have re-installed multiple times and the scan only works on the first try, before I have to re-install again. Every other time I try to scan, it will freeze at 50 - 80% and I'd have to re-install before it can work again? Is it a vista problem? I have a vista driver installed.. Thanks for any help!

Exact Same Problem

by susanberch

Resurrecting this old post. I've been searching for a solution to this exact problem. Mine will scan only about 1/3 of the page then freeze up. Also reinstalled, used the Lexmark Clean up Utility and installed the new driver for Vista. After running the clean up I did find an exe that it had missed. Just wondering if there are more somewhere. Or just a Vista problem.

