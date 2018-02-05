Search

By ART23
I would like to be able to limit file access to only one person at a time. I thought at one time I read something about doing this. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Limit File Access...

by ryan4x4

Highlight the folder, right click it, go to the properties box, and the click on the sharing tab, share it, give it a share name, and then there should be a box a the bottom the will allow you to set the max. or limit ammount of users.

Hope this helps
Ryan

Limit File Access...

by ryan4x4

a few spelling errors there, lol

Highlight the folder, right click it, go to the properties box, and then click on the sharing tab, share it, give it a share name, and then there should be a box at the bottom that will allow you to set the max orlimit amount of users.

