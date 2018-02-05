Limit File Access...
Highlight the folder, right click it, go to the properties box, and the click on the sharing tab, share it, give it a share name, and then there should be a box a the bottom the will allow you to set the max. or limit ammount of users.
Hope this helps
Ryan
Limit File Access...
a few spelling errors there, lol
Highlight the folder, right click it, go to the properties box, and then click on the sharing tab, share it, give it a share name, and then there should be a box at the bottom that will allow you to set the max orlimit amount of users.
Limit File Access...
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.