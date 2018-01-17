Linux distribution opinions
hi,
una de las versiones que mas me ha gustado es la version Redhat, por su soporte.
y he probado y si funciona la coneccion con Novell, pero debes verificar si tus aplicacion trabajaran con el emulador de DOS de linux. yo tuve ese problema, no me funciono mi aplicacion, y necesite instalar DR-DOS de caldera para hacerlo funcionar.
Otras versiones tienen sus ventajas y desventajas al igual que Redhat, pero este es mas compatible con los demas sistemas...
For ease of learning the best distribution is Redhat. For support of Novell, the best distribution os Caldera although I know Redhat supports the IPx/SPX protocols. You can get good prices on CDs at Linux systems labs (lsl.com). Many CDs are onlya couple of dollars. You should have few compatability problems with Linux except for internal PCI modems. For documentation refer to the linux documentation project. You can find useful weblinks and a Linux Users Guide at http//ctdp.homestead.com/files/os/linux/index.html
Thanks, I sort of thought that those were the two biggies. Not like they're expensive to begin with, but I think my "cheap" issue is resolved too. The day after I asked this question I found a free offer on CNENet for NDS for Linux along with a Linux distribution, I believe Caldera's.
1-Cheap. I'm going to be putting this on a spare system just for experimenting, don't really have a lot of time to devote currently, so I don't want to put a lot of money into it.
2-Integration with Novell?!? I am a Novell Engineer and would like to connect to my Novell Network, so if some distributions have better Novell support, that would be a HUGE strength.
3-Compatibility. I have a home built system, AMD K6-2, Epox MB, Netgear NIC, I will probably need to check all my hardware components to ensure compatibility.
I will split the points between the two best thought answers (if there are two good ones)
