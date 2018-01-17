Search

Linux

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Linux Thin Client (LTSP)

By vinod ·
We have BAAN, Tally, Linux Thin client (LTSP), We have 40 BAAN and 20 Tally Users and balance are only using Linux Open office, Internet Browser and EMail on Linux Thin Client, we now want to shift the Users of BAAN and Tally which are currently on Windows to Linux Thin Client, the apprehensions we have is about them being able to access BAAN and Tally Server and the performance, We have planned deploying Win2k Server with Win Terminal Services running on it for which we need to make heavy investments on Servers, i do not want to take risk by purchasing servers and then realise that it does not give the same or better performance than the Windows desktop, do you have come across any such instance and you deployed it successfully, if yes than what would you recommed us for the Win2k server confi with terminal services running for allowing Linux Thin Clinet users to access MS dependent Applications like BAAN and Tally, would you say that this will be a full proff and stable solution and we should go for it.

Thanks
Vinod

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

by Curacao_Dejavu In reply to Linux Thin Client (LTSP)

Something is a bit unclear to me.
Are the clients , linux clients. ??
If so you need to add the citrix solution to your scenario.
MS Terminal servers only provide clients to ms operating systems. If you have linux, apple etc clients you need to have Citrix. Only citrix has client solutions for those platforms.

We are still running on NT Terminal servers , and we provide support to w2k terminal servers.
As long as you have the adequate hardware requirements you are set.
We are running Office 2000 and some client server applications on p2 400 mhz (dual processors) and 512-768 MB ram.

Leopold

gravatar
Collapse -

by swami007 In reply to Linux Thin Client (LTSP)

Hi Vinod,

I have setup a trial server running Win2k terminal services on Intel D865GBF Desktop Board based computer with 512MB DDR RAM... You should use a similiar configuration to test the setup and obtain user feedback before deciding on the final configuration of your server... You can use rdesktop http://www.rdesktop.org or linrdp http://www.terminal-services.net.ph/products/linrdp.htm
or similiar client to connect linux thin clients to a windows terminal server....

If you were to use citrix then it will be very easy to size the final server configuration and scalability since it provides tools for you to do this and connectivity is assured on any type of client...

gravatar
Collapse -

by Samuel C. In reply to Linux Thin Client (LTSP)

Anybody Used Thin Clients with Novell?
Or what other Suggestions?

Back to Linux Forum
3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums