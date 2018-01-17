Something is a bit unclear to me.
Are the clients , linux clients. ??
If so you need to add the citrix solution to your scenario.
MS Terminal servers only provide clients to ms operating systems. If you have linux, apple etc clients you need to have Citrix. Only citrix has client solutions for those platforms.
We are still running on NT Terminal servers , and we provide support to w2k terminal servers.
As long as you have the adequate hardware requirements you are set.
We are running Office 2000 and some client server applications on p2 400 mhz (dual processors) and 512-768 MB ram.
Leopold
Hi Vinod,
I have setup a trial server running Win2k terminal services on Intel D865GBF Desktop Board based computer with 512MB DDR RAM... You should use a similiar configuration to test the setup and obtain user feedback before deciding on the final configuration of your server... You can use rdesktop http://www.rdesktop.org or linrdp http://www.terminal-services.net.ph/products/linrdp.htm
or similiar client to connect linux thin clients to a windows terminal server....
If you were to use citrix then it will be very easy to size the final server configuration and scalability since it provides tools for you to do this and connectivity is assured on any type of client...
Linux Thin Client (LTSP)
Thanks
Vinod
