List of Document extensions
Go to http://whatis.techtarget.com/fileFormatA/0,289933,sid9,00.html. Make sure that you remove any spaces in the URL when you cut and paste it.
Don
List of Document extensions
I've search for a list or extension and can find neither.
List of Document extensions
Perhaps you didn't scroll down the page far enough. The URL I provided brings you to a list for every file extension that starts with an A. The are links to all of the other letters of the alphabet. If this isn't what you're looking for, I have noidea what you are asking for.
Don
List of Document extensions
http://filext.com (remove any spaces that creep in there) has a whole list.
List of Document extensions
doc is Word
wpd is Wordperfect
Can anyone help with this?
Thanks
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.