Search

Software

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

List of Document extensions

By mperry ·
I need a list of document extensions.

doc is Word
wpd is Wordperfect

Can anyone help with this?

Thanks

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

7 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

List of Document extensions

by Don Christner In reply to List of Document extensio ...

Go to http://whatis.techtarget.com/fileFormatA/0,289933,sid9,00.html. Make sure that you remove any spaces in the URL when you cut and paste it.

Don

gravatar
Collapse -

List of Document extensions

by mperry In reply to List of Document extensio ...

I've search for a list or extension and can find neither.

gravatar
Collapse -

List of Document extensions

by Don Christner In reply to List of Document extensio ...

Perhaps you didn't scroll down the page far enough. The URL I provided brings you to a list for every file extension that starts with an A. The are links to all of the other letters of the alphabet. If this isn't what you're looking for, I have noidea what you are asking for.

Don

gravatar
Collapse -

List of Document extensions

by mperry In reply to List of Document extensio ...

Poster rated this answer

gravatar
Collapse -

List of Document extensions

by KathrynB In reply to List of Document extensio ...

http://filext.com (remove any spaces that creep in there) has a whole list.

gravatar
Collapse -

List of Document extensions

by mperry In reply to List of Document extensio ...

Poster rated this answer

gravatar
Collapse -

List of Document extensions

by mperry In reply to List of Document extensio ...

This question was closed by the author

Back to Software Forum
7 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums