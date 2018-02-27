Collapse -
easy, set permissions
to disallow it. However, since they are admins, they can change those permissions to re-allow.
Best bet, dont let them be local administrators!
Local Admin Rights issue
How can you keep users (with Local Admin. rights)from being able go in to or open other users Documents and Settings folder and seeing their information like favorites and desktop etc ?
