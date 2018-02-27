Search

Microsoft

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Local Admin Rights issue

By Security Focus ·
I have a question in reguards to Microsoft's permissions:

How can you keep users (with Local Admin. rights)from being able go in to or open other users Documents and Settings folder and seeing their information like favorites and desktop etc ?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

Back to Microsoft Forum
2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums